Kuwait Prime Minister Condoles With Jordanian King On Death Of Princess Majda

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent a cable of condolences on Monday to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan over the death of Princess Majda Raad, wife of Jordanian Prince Raad bin Zeid. (pickup previous) lr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.