Kuwait Prime Minister Condoles With Jordanian King On Death Of Princess Majda
KUWAIT, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Monday to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan over the death of Princess Majda Raad, wife of Jordanian Prince Raad bin Zeid. (pickup previous)
