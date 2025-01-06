Russians Shelled Nikopol District With Artillery At Night
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 6, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipro region.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Last night, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with artillery half a dozen times. He also launched a kamikaze drone in the area. He terrorized Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Marhanets communities,” noted Lysak.
According to him, there were no casualties.
In the evening and at night, the air defense forces shot down five Russian drones in the Dnipro region.
As Ukrinform reported, on January 5, the Russian army attacked Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts. One person was killed.
