Three Settlers Killed, 8 Wounded In NW West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Jan 6 (KUNA) - Three Jewish settlers were killed and eight others injured in a shooting near Qalqilya City in northwestern West bank on Monday, according to Israeli Occupation media reports.
The shooting targeted a bus carrying settlers, said the reports, adding that the attackers fled the site.
Meanwhile, Palestinian local sources and eyewitnesses said Israeli occupying forces sealed off entrance to Nablus City and a large number of occupying soldiers were deployed there for allegedly looking for the attackers.
At least 835 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation fire in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities. (end)
