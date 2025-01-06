US Health Chief Warns Alcohol Causes Seven Cancers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The top official in the United States has issued a strong warning about the connection between alcohol consumption and cancer. Emphasizing the serious health risks, the official highlighted that alcohol is linked to several types of cancer, urging the public to be more aware of its dangers and make informed choices about drinking.

Vivek Murthy, the Surgeon General of the United States, has called for new warning labels on alcoholic beverages to highlight the risk of cancer. He stated that consuming any type of alcohol increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colon, and liver cancers.

Alcohol, Murthy explained, is the third leading cause of cancer in the U.S., following tobacco and obesity. He emphasized that public awareness is critical to reducing alcohol-related health risks.

The Surgeon General's statements caused a 3% drop in the stock prices of major alcohol producers. Murthy revealed that alcohol contributes to 100,000 cancer cases annually in the U.S., with 20,000 deaths attributed to these cancers. Additionally, over 13,500 people die each year in alcohol-related car accidents.

The Alcohol Council, representing major wine and beer producers, opposed the proposal for new warning labels, arguing that existing labels already inform consumers of alcohol's risks. They claimed that no one should drink alcohol under the assumption that it is beneficial.

It remains uncertain whether the Surgeon General's recommendations will be implemented. Former President Trump, whose brother died from alcoholism, has long warned of the dangers of drinking. His nominee for Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also opposes alcohol and drug use.

The final decision to revise alcohol labeling rests with the U.S. Congress. Current labels, mandated since 1988, warn of the risks of alcohol use during pregnancy and its effects on driving, but they appear in small print on the back of products.

Analysts noted that large warning labels on cigarette packs have had minimal impact on reducing smoking, suggesting that changing deeply ingrained habits is challenging.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that even small amounts of alcohol can harm health. WHO stresses the importance of reducing alcohol consumption to lower cancer risks and other health complications globally.

Murthy has urged a review of current alcohol consumption guidelines to help people make informed decisions. Presently, U.S. dietary guidelines recommend no more than two drinks per day for men and one for women, but Murthy warned that even these amounts can be harmful.

Many believe that drinks like red and white wine or beer, with lower alcohol content, are less harmful than spirits like whiskey and vodka. However, Murthy clarified that all alcoholic beverages are carcinogenic, regardless of type.

To protect public health, clear and prominent warning labels are essential to inform consumers of the dangers of alcohol consumption. Educating people about the risks associated with all types of alcohol is crucial for making responsible choices.

Ultimately, implementing strong public health policies, supported by evidence-based guidelines, can help reduce alcohol-related harm. This requires collective efforts from governments, health organizations, and the public to prioritize well-being over misconceptions and habits.

