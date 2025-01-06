Moecc Educates Students On Importance Of Mangrove Trees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) organised an environmental programme for a group of school students to educate them about the importance of mangrove trees and their role in preserving the environment.

The programme included practical training for students on mangrove cultivation as well as providing guidance on methods for conducting detailed research related to these trees.

Mangrove forests are rare, amazing, and wildlife-rich natural sites that separate land from sea. Coastal mangrove trees produce oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide and toxic gases, which greatly helps in reducing global warming.

The mangrove areas in Qatar are considered one of the most important ecosystems in ridding the atmosphere of dust and harmful particles in the air.

These forests maintain the appropriate temperature for the coastal areas in which they are located, especially in reducing the temperature differences between day and night.

Mangroves are a major environmental component in maintaining soil moisture and water cycle. They also play an important role in preventing coastal soil erosion as they form (clay) soil by accumulating organic sediments around the supporting roots and respiratory aerial roots in coastal locations.

The coastal areas of mangroves are also the ideal environment for many small fish plants and animals, in addition to providing shelter for seabirds.