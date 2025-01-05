If Only Allen Chastanet Knew: The Castries Basin Is The Game Changer!

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – SPONSORED –

By Group of Experts

– Forward –

Blurred lines between fact and fiction invite the journey not filled with mystery, and surprises, into the narrative that is real – the complexity of Saint Lucia's is not a surpassing fiction in the normality of fact.

The extraordinary truth, however, explores the lines of Saint Lucian political fact that the Castries basin is undoubtedly the ambition on the road to win the next general election 2025/26.

[ The Castries Basin: (Castries North, Castries East, Castries Central, Castries South, Castries South East). Auxiliary off-shoots: (Gros Islet, Babonneau, Anse La Raye /Canaries). ]

The political party that gets out with a protracted offensive strategy to control the Castries basin and the auxiliary off-shoots, including independents, wins the next general elections.

– Expert Summary –

The Group of experts reviewed data and information obtained, and using a based-risk assessment model, examined the process and path to victory by the Allen Chastanet, United Workers Party, (UWP) as well as its strategy alternatives of high priority. Many were surprised and extremely concerned, the experts found, that preparations were either imaginary or derisory.

As many are aware, the ethos behind compelling narratives, interactive dimensions and experiences means that the vivid prose of compelling characters, and their unique premise, cement the reputation that both entertains and enthuses and has extolled overlapping fragmentation.

As research consumes Saint Lucian politics, law enforcement and the complex networks of the underground economy (trafficking in all its forms, cash–voter buying, political prostitution, intimidation and control), the Castries basin is undoubtedly the ambition on the road to winning the next general election.

Understandably, Saint Lucia's future is uncertain, if only for the concluding control of the Castries basin. Moreover, the anxieties Saint Lucians feel about historic homicides, housing disorder, health care, cost of living, terrible roads and infrastructure, minimum wage jobs, the prevalence of violence, open use of drugs, and controlled substances (alcohol and cannabis products), illegal weapons, and the visible disintegration of society are the fault of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, his policy and government actions, says a concluding opinion of experts.

There is a void of substance in the clarity and messaging of policy and action. The strategy appears ineffective. The message of discipline, character, decency, and honesty expected from cabinet and members of parliament are discrediting.

The hyper-focus on slogans“putting people first” and“protecting the victory” has become the strive of disharmony in an“empty sauce-pan,” as described. The situation in Saint Lucia today requires the unity of purpose acting out clearly with substance, policy action, epic commitment and the discipline of command.

The change of electoral power base and control in Saint Lucia is not possible without a show of willingness to negotiate and the implementation of approved mechanisms that complete non-conventional actors. The longstanding ethos to embrace Saint Lucia Labour Party, (SLP) and the United Workers Party,(UWP) policies without questions and scrutiny are as idiot [sic] of the contrary direction to embrace without measure.

Further political analysis indicates the image and realities of the SLP and UWP are currently as negative an image of reality, preserving the extremely low ebb that constitutes the political mechanism and political economy linked to certain individuals and groups. Others organize and execute, including NGO's, and are paid for their services. Of note, is the satisfaction of low-expectation and the acceptable norm to maintain the channels that embody key supply chains.

Acting calmly to unfold these events with notable speed is the lesson learned, primarily in Castries North, and Castries Central and not a wait-and-see attitude. Implementing strategies, disrupting linkages and constant pressure are significant yet again, to understand how a new order will emerge.

Disruption of the existing Castries basin and at the same time, a priority element to a new strategy – is a critical bearing to taking back enclaves, faction and adversary control. As the effects that control the political economy waned, a harder liner is preferable, unpretentious to ensure positive and desirable results.

The current UWP operatives and prospective names in circulation are abstract in the scheme of things, and not palatably capable to off-setting control of the Castries basin, and auxiliary off-shoots. (Leadership, key operatives, their operation and funding are primary factors.)

– Allen Chastanet cannot win the next general election, experts contend – he has no pull factor

Underlining Prime Minister Pierre's administration and the Chastanet-led UWP to tackle active development challenges that lead to leveraging and improving society are keys that must be understood. (The pursuit of economic growth and major implementation policies to achieve that goal)!

Political and economic losses are catastrophic, and in this toxic environment, businesses are struggling to operate. The never-ending balancing act is a difficult companion mired in the domestic political game of fact vs. fiction.

In a politically active economy, protecting and/or undermining allies is a guarantee that must be dynamic to bring dividends, yet to be calculated for sacrificed accomplishments, while adventures bring leverage to a position of uncontrolled power. The importance of this leads to logistics, the transfer of votes, and facilitating support structures, i.e., requiring money, time, and effort.

The Pierre-led administration is focused, with an emphasis on visible, personal and immediate benefits. (Generous handouts, social transfers, cash transfers, rebates and job creation schemes.) The benefits of these are short-term and temporary facelifts, geared to the political and disadvantaged. These feel-good factors are unlikely to address the immediate challenges of inflation and economic uncertainties. Growth is not sustainable!

The Pierre-led administration has not focused on jobs that align with business and what is termed a 'skills future' workforce. National goals and broader socioeconomic objectives are not defined, making it difficult for businesses to invest, and banks to lend, infusing job creation and the evolving needs of the workplace. Besides, the government's fiscal discipline is not established.

Saint Lucia's political economy is supported by the underground economy and corruption schemes! The maxim of the political and the people is in stark contrast, creating the possibility of how this works in the concept of a 'hollow state'.

The fate of this is the economic and social responsibility currently fighting for total control of the Castries basin. Maintaining these channels are all too realistic. The first option is to keep people and communities in check! And second, supporting a level of influence in the political economy where 'back-slappers' and 'obstruction-builders' thrive in their delusion.

Examination points to the tenure of political misfits, mobilizing to disrupt and deepen partisan polarisation in line with extremists – bent on holding out the Castries basin. While current influences are ongoing and flashing mirrors are by today's standards, of no use, the potential ambitious agenda remains to be seen, who will step up in the political divide?

To this end, the robotic efficiency of parliament, governance and national representation to lofty results and low-level operations seem a justifiable reward to their proposed pay increases. This is a smackdown to ethics (6.50/hr minimum wage and public servants $500 bonus – 13% wage increases for the period 2022-2028) that requires positive results to justify pay increases, retirement packages and perks.

There lies a grim reminder that overshadows progressive proposals to new leadership in both political divides. The deficit is profound! The refusal to work across the political isles, the acceptance and sparkle of transformation from hardline approaches, the temperament to constructive narratives, and proven strategies are absent in current leadership to comprehend. In the interim, obstructionism of old political circles continues as expected, bringing nothing valuable to the table of ideas, operation efficiency, and thinkers that are fit for purpose.

The future of the UWP/SLP requires the options to explore norms and swift actions aimed at stunning results for generations to come. The available cadre are obstacles on the course of progress and proven curves that run counter to the national interest. The un-frosting of relationships and transformation is the ultimate essence necessary to cement credibility, setting the stage for common sense solutions.

Experts have a key precept in Saint Lucia's leadership. Many possibilities are being explored at this point. There is a need for input that can action real change with a background on social and economic knowledge and expertise to rational thoughtfulness of the internal factors that can impact internal instability in Saint Lucia. This will require strong interpersonal, negotiating and lobbyist skills, an expert source noted.

At this challenging period and to reassure Saint Lucians, there should not be another missed opportunity to shape the greater good of the people for generations. A snap general election (2025) is not out of the woods. Prime Minister Pierre continues to mull his options in search of time and effect.

Key indicators are the presumptive commissioning of St Jude Hospital and the restoration and rehabilitation of George Odlum National Stadium (GONS) in Vieux-Fort. The availability of cash flow to facilitate widespread political projects, including road construction, air and sea port development, and hotel construction to sure-up 4.5 percent GDP. A political budget is also expected in April to supplement the findings, experts found. The inflows from Citizenship by Investments (CIP) are closely monitored internally and externally.

– Conclusion –

Being prepared is half the battle, as expectations run high. There is room for an expansionary policy on specific national objectives.

Businesses, investors and the people of Saint Lucia are concerned that the political circus, and the drama of leadership devoid of confronting the many issues that threaten the country are humorously laughed away. This remains a key concern for many. Saint Lucia needs clarity, purpose and persistence, about the economic future and to take action. Structural change is eminent in the greater geopolitical and economic complexities and the socio-economics that precede, the experts made clear in their concluding discussions.

The skills and technology to address Saint Lucians challenges and socio-economic transformation must reflect long-term strategies for sustainable growth and development.

The expectation for rejuvenation must have – something for everyone in our 180, 000 population and a small land mass of 617 km2 (238 sq mi) – length: 43.5 km (27.0 mi) – width: 22.5 km (14.0 mi).

Saint Lucia is not functioning as a small island that has capable human resources and the availability of capital at its disposal – but finds itself gulped and absorbed in the contents of negate politicians and their craziness, remarked an expert source with direct knowledge of the thinking that grapples uncertain regimes.

– The findings expressed are independent of CNG and affiliates.

