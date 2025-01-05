On Campaigns To Weaken A Government

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) As soon as a is formed and even before it starts to work, systematic efforts begin toward weakening it in forms of rumours and scepticism.

Such campaign does not target a specific government but applies to all governments. The first thing a new government faces is a wave of discrepancies and conflicting opinions and positions expressed either by someone disliking a minister, another opposing a decision or a third looking for flaws.

For instance, the Audit Bureau's report has been turned into a to attack the government. I am not here analyzing the report but it has to be made clear in this regard that the bureau is an institution created by the government to oversee its activities, meaning literally that the government is monitoring itself.

The Audit Bureau was not established to generate scandals but to correct mistakes and prevent violations, which are addressed throughout the year. Like all statistical institutions, the bureau includes in its annual report both resolved issues and unresolved ones.

The report is more important to the government than to anyone else, as it sheds light on practices within its bureaucratic body and serves as a crucial oversight tool.

However, some are quick to label the violations mentioned in the report as corruption. If such judgments are issued prematurely, what remains of the judiciary's role?

The report pertains to transactions conducted under a previous government, which no longer exists constitutionally to defend itself. This does not mean that the current government is not responsible. On the contrary, it is fulfilling its role of correction, clarification, and defence based on cumulative responsibility.

Such reports should not cause officials to hesitate or retreat. Instead, their action should be seen as an acknowledgment of errors that need to be corrected.

It is often said that the Jordanian people are impatient and constantly desire change.

The writer of this column disagrees with this view. While some of us live in a constant state of searching for mistakes, creating them if not existing.

Different forces, from the very first day of any government's formation, look for platforms to spread negative energy, whether through oversight or criticism. The goal is to freeze the government's movement and obstruct its ability to fulfill its commitments and convictions, so its policies do not conflict with the interests of these forces.

In the background, various entities take on government functions, plan its work, and criticize its decisions if they do not align with their desires. They downplay the impact of some decisions, even when the decisions are clear.

All this falls within a campaign aimed at weakening and cornering the government. Some do not want the government to succeed, as its success would increase public satisfaction, which does not serve their interests. The goal is to have an unstable government that is preoccupied with defence at the expense of work.

Last week, the government dealt with rumours about a cabinet reshuffle. Some are dissatisfied with certain ministers and want them replaced for various reasons.

Cabinet reshuffles become justified when the evaluation process, conducted by the prime minister, who monitors his ministers' performance based on harmony and alignment with the programme, has been completed. Reshuffles should not be based on personal preferences, as some might suggest.

The stability of the government is essential for implementing its programmes and decisions. Its performance is the basis for judgment. While it is easy to spot areas of weakness and failure, the areas of strength and achievements on the ground cannot be concealed.

What is needed are objective opinions driven by national interest, not personal agenda.

We have said it before and say it again: Let the government work. Hold it accountable if it deviates. The government has enough oversight tools - the Parliament, the Audit Bureau, the Integrity Commission, citizens, the media, or its internal self-monitoring.