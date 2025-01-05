WRTH Community Initiative Launched

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

In keeping with the Year of Handicrafts 2025, the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts has started the WRTH Initiative project.

The initiative seeks to increase public awareness of Saudi traditional arts and cultural heritage, in addition to empowering people to learn and practice these crafts locally and internationally.

In addition to three specialized workshops centered on historic patterns and incorporating them into contemporary items, the program featured three discussion sessions with academics, craftsmen, trainers, and entrepreneurs.

The four main elements utilized in Saudi traditional arts-stone, wood, ceramics, and metals-were the focus of the activities. More than 60 people who were experts in or enthusiastic about the field attended the events.

