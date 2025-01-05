MEP says Russia willing to conduct peace negotiations

(MENAFN) Slovak MEP Katarina Roth-Nevedyalova, from Prime Robert Fico’s SMER-SD party, stated that Russia is prepared to engage in peace talks, emphasizing that Slovakia has consistently supported negotiations to end the conflict. Roth-Nevedyalova, who heads her party’s international relations department, highlighted the positive signs of Russia’s willingness to cease fire and pursue a peaceful resolution.



This statement follows Slovak Prime Minister Fico’s visit to Moscow in December, where he met with President Vladimir to discuss various issues, including Russian gas supplies and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Fico offered Slovakia as a potential host for peace talks, with Putin expressing openness to the idea. Slovakia has long advocated for a diplomatic solution, differing from other EU countries by opposing the supply of arms to Ukraine.



Roth-Nevedyalova reaffirmed her country’s commitment to facilitating peace, suggesting that Slovakia could play a key role in helping end the conflict. The prospect of Russia-Ukraine negotiations gained momentum following US President Donald Trump’s election victory, with Trump vowing to end the war swiftly. Russia has stated its readiness for talks but insists that any agreement must reflect the territorial realities, including the annexed regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and Crimea.

