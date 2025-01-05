US landmarks struck by lightning on New Year’s Eve

(MENAFN) On the final day of 2024, lightning struck several prominent U.S. landmarks, including the Capitol Building and Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., as well as the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center in New York City. The strikes, which occurred during heavy rain along the East Coast, coincided with New Year’s celebrations and quickly fueled speculation on social media. Some people saw the event as a symbolic sign.



As President Joe Biden prepares to leave office and Donald Trump is set to return to the White House on January 20, many commentators took to social to reflect on the event’s potential meaning. Utah Senator Mike Lee shared a video of the Capitol strike, calling it “an omen,” while conservative figures like Pamela Hensley and Tricia Flanagan linked it to the end of the Biden administration. However, such lightning strikes are not unusual, as tall structures like the Empire State Building are frequently struck by lightning, with its antenna being hit about 25 times annually.

