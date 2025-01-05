Kenya aims to boost tourism with direct flights to Russia

(MENAFN) Kenya seeks to initiate direct flights to Russia as part of efforts to enhance tourism, Nairobi’s ambassador to Moscow, Peter Mutuku Mathuki, stated in an interview with RIA Novosti published on Thursday.



Although widely recognized as a key ally of the United States, the East African nation has recently pursued various commercial engagements with Russia.



“Tourism is one of the cornerstones of our policy and a vital sector of the economy,” Mathuki remarked. “Regarding direct flights, we are optimistic about their launch, but this depends on bilateral discussions to determine the international prerequisites for realizing this plan,” he explained. “Our goal is to make Kenya a more appealing destination for tourists.”



The ambassador noted that over 6,500 Russian travelers visited Kenya in 2022-2023, with the figure surpassing 7,000 in 2024.



Currently, Russian tourists visiting Kenya must connect through Egypt, Turkey, or the United Arab Emirates.



Despite being granted the status of a “major non-NATO ally” by the United States in May, President William Ruto has pledged to broaden Kenya's trade ties with Russia.

