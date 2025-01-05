Musk describes Zelensky as legendary money heist ‘champ’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has mocked Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, calling him an “all-time champ” for his ability to secure funding, following the announcement of a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine by US President Joe Biden. Musk's comment was made on X in response to a post that described Zelensky as having pulled off one of the greatest "money heists" in history.



The military aid package includes advanced weaponry, ammunition, and armored vehicles, with $1.25 billion of the package coming from US stockpiles under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA). Utah Senator Mike Lee criticized the package, labeling it as “money laundering” and calling for audits of the $175 billion in US assistance provided to Ukraine since the conflict began.



Musk has been vocal in questioning the allocation and oversight of Western aid to Ukraine. He has previously called for Ukraine to provide more transparency on how funds are spent and argued that the war cannot be won on the battlefield and must end through negotiations. Musk also expressed skepticism about the role of US officials, particularly former Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, in promoting the conflict.



Despite his criticisms, Musk's SpaceX has provided Ukraine with Starlink satellite internet terminals. He also reportedly had a direct conversation with Zelensky in November, where he assured continued support through Starlink services.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056155