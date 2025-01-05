(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has publicly endorsed Mike Johnson to continue serving as Speaker of the House despite ongoing disagreements among Republicans over recent spending legislation. Trump made the endorsement on his Truth Social platform, praising Johnson as a "good, hard-working, religious man" and offering him "Complete & Total Endorsement."



In response, Johnson expressed gratitude to Trump, emphasizing the need for swift action, stating, “The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work!”



This endorsement follows a heated debate over funding that nearly led to a shutdown just before Christmas. Johnson, who became Speaker last October, faced criticism from certain Republicans for his handling of a bipartisan spending bill that failed to pass without significant Democratic support. The bill also did not include Trump’s provision to raise the debt limit, nor did it feature substantial spending cuts, drawing criticism from both conservative lawmakers and Democrats.



The House is set to vote on the Speaker position on January 3, with Johnson needing near-unanimous support from Republicans to retain the role. Some GOP members, such as Representative Thomas Massie, have expressed concerns over Johnson's leadership, particularly regarding fiscal policies. Massie argued that a weak legislative branch would not be able to carry out Trump's mandate from the November elections.



Johnson’s leadership will be crucial in shaping the GOP’s approach to key issues like immigration and the economy. Since becoming Speaker, Johnson has consistently expressed opposition to further funding for Ukraine, believing that President Trump, if elected, could bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

