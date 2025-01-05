New Azerbaijan Party Prepares For Upcoming Municipal Elections
In preparation for the municipal elections scheduled for January
29, 2025, the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held a meeting on January
5 at its Central Office. The meeting was attended by the heads of
local election headquarters.
Azernews reports that YAP emphasized that all
candidates nominated by the party for the 118 electoral districts
have been registered, and they were wished success in the upcoming
elections.
The meeting also reviewed the implementation status of the
Action Plan approved by the YAP Board on December 2, 2024. It was
noted that all planned activities had been carried out on time and
in an organized manner, and the performance of local election
headquarters was positively evaluated.
During the discussion, tasks and recommendations for the
pre-election campaign phase, which begins on January 6, were
exchanged. The Central Office of YAP presented the election program
and other campaign materials to the heads of local election
headquarters.
The importance of the role and significance of the observation
institute in the election process was highlighted. Training
sessions will be held for both members with advisory voting rights
and individuals who will observe the voting process at electoral
districts and polling stations on election day. These sessions aim
to educate observers on the rules of observation and their rights
and responsibilities.
