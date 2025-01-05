New Azerbaijan Party Prepares For Upcoming Municipal Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In preparation for the municipal scheduled for January 29, 2025, the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held a meeting on January 5 at its Central Office. The meeting was attended by the heads of local election headquarters.

Azernews reports that YAP emphasized that all candidates nominated by the party for the 118 electoral districts have been registered, and they were wished success in the upcoming elections.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation status of the Action Plan approved by the YAP Board on December 2, 2024. It was noted that all planned activities had been carried out on time and in an organized manner, and the performance of local election headquarters was positively evaluated.

During the discussion, tasks and recommendations for the pre-election campaign phase, which begins on January 6, were exchanged. The Central Office of YAP presented the election program and other campaign materials to the heads of local election headquarters.

The importance of the role and significance of the observation institute in the election process was highlighted. Training sessions will be held for both members with advisory voting rights and individuals who will observe the voting process at electoral districts and polling stations on election day. These sessions aim to educate observers on the rules of observation and their rights and responsibilities.