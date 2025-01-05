(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, January 5 - Press Release

January 4, 2025

KOKO RENEWS CALL FOR STRONGER MEASURES TO CURB ROAD ACCIDENTS

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel renewed his call for stricter measures to address the alarming rise in road accidents, citing the recent report from the Department of (DOH) that logged 577 road accidents from December 22, 2024 to January 2, 2025.

"Hindi na dapat natin balewalain ang mga aksidente sa kalsada. Kailangan ng mas mahigpit na batas at mas mahusay na pagpapatupad upang maprotektahan ang ating mga mamamayan," Pimentel said.

Pimentel is the author of Senate Bill No. 1015, which seeks to amend Article 365 of Act No. 3815 (The Revised Penal Code), as amended, to address reckless driving and promote road safety.

Pimentel's bill aims to implement stricter penalties for traffic violations, improve driver education and training, and enhance road infrastructure.

In the measure, Pimentel explained that the State should take a more active role in reforming the mental attitude or condition that leads to reckless driving.

Pimentel's bill also seeks to give the law more teeth by amending Article 365 of the RPC to increase the penalty of imprisonment for imprudence and negligence.

"Maiiwasan at mababawasan ang mga aksidente sa kalsada sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatupad ng mas mahigpit na batas at pagpapahusay sa ating sistema ng transportasyon," Pimentel added.

The senator stressed the importance of public awareness and responsible driving habits. He urged motorists to prioritize safety and follow traffic regulations.

"Tandaan natin na ang bawat buhay ay mahalaga. Maging responsable sa pagmamaneho at sundin ang mga batas trapiko upang maiwasan ang mga aksidente," Pimentel concluded.

