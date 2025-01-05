Türkiye’s defense exports in 2024 rose 29 percent from 2023

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense and aerospace industry accomplished a huge milestone in 2024, hitting USD7.2 billion in exports, a 29 percent rose from last year, chief of the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat stated on Friday.



This accomplishment exceeds the year’s defense export aim of USD6.5 billion by 11 percent, Haluk Gorgun stated on X platform.



Underlining the trade’s robust globe accomplishment, Gorgun stated: "Thanks to our international cooperation activities and contacts, our companies have become able to export not to a certain region but to almost the entire world."



Gorgun stressed the sector’s promise to innovation and international outreach.



"We are determined to open new horizons, break records, and carry Türkiye’s technological power into the future, led by its defense industry products and advanced technologies," he stated.



The huge improvement reflects the international demand for Türkiye’s defense and aerospace goods, driven by advanced technologies and strategic alliance.



