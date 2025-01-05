UTI Mutual Fund Launches UTI Quant Fund

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 2-1-2025: UTI Mutual Fund (UTI) announces the launch of the UTI Quant Fund, an active equity fund that combines predictive modelling with UTI's extensive investment research expertise & investment process. The fund aims to consistently generate alpha over the broad index by dynamically adapting to market conditions and managing volatility. The NFO starts on 2nd January 2025 and closes on 16th January 2025.

The UTI Quant Fund is an open-ended equity scheme that follows a sophisticated quantitative investment strategy. The fund employs a Factor Allocation Model to dynamically assign weights to four key factors—Momentum, Quality, Low Volatility, and Value—with the goal of generating alpha over the benchmark.

This factor model helps manage the volatility often seen in the broader market, aiming for relatively better risk adjusted returns. Its flexibility across market cycles lends the ability to adjust exposure across factors based on market conditions and adds a layer of adaptability, making it a robust tool for navigating all market environments. The balance of risk and return demonstrated in the back tested performance of the fund makes it an appealing option for those seeking potentially better returns across varying market conditions*.

*Investors are advised to consult their financial advisor

Commenting on the launch of the fund, Mr. Vetri Subramaniam, Chief Investment Officer, UTI AMC, said, “Our aim is to provide investors with a systematic and research-driven way to navigate market complexities and make more informed investment decisions. This fund uses an ‘integrated investing’ approach combining our investment process Score Alpha with our proprietary Factor Allocation Model. The UTI Multi Asset Allocation fund has adopted this process for management of its equity portfolio from April 2022 and we are happy to now offer this expertise and approach in an equity fund.”

Mr. Sharwan Kumar Goyal, Head – Passive, Arbitrage & Quant Strategies, UTI AMC, added, “The UTI Quant Fund is designed to empower investors with evidence-based strategies, offering flexibility and adaptability that traditional investment approaches may not provide. By leveraging a dynamic fund allocation model, the fund captures opportunities while carefully managing risks. We hope that this balance of risk and return would make the fund an appealing option for those seeking potential returns across varying market conditions”.

Salient Features:

• NFO Period: 2nd January 2025 to 16th January 2025

• Fund Manager: Mr. Sharwan Kumar Goyal, Head – Passive, Arbitrage & Quant Strategies, UTI AMC

• Investment Objective: The scheme shall seek to generate long term capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related instruments by following a quantitative investment theme. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the schemes would be achieved

• Benchmark: BSE 200 TRI

• Minimum Investment: INR 1000 initially, and in multiples of INR 1 thereafter. Additional Purchase: INR 1,000 and in multiples of INR 1

• Plans Available: Regular and Direct Plans, only Growth option available under both plans

• Load Structure: No entry load as per SEBI regulations; exit load is 1% if redeemed/ switched-out within 90 days from the date of allotment; Nil thereafter



Product Label and Riskometer



UTI Quant Fund

(An open-ended equity scheme following a quantitative investment theme)



This product is suitable for investors who are seeking*:



• Long term capital appreciation

• Investments predominantly following a quantitative investment theme



* Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.



UTI Quant Fund







BSE 200 TRI













