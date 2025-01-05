One Enemy Missile Carrier In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea that carries Kalibr missiles, but no missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 2 are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

Russian authorities plan to raisesunk in Kerch Strait in early summer

As reported , the Russian authorities are planning to raise the ships sunk in the Kerch Strait in early summer.