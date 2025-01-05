عربي


One Enemy Missile Carrier In Black Sea

1/5/2025 2:10:11 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea that carries Kalibr cruise missiles, but no missiles.

This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.


One Enemy Missile Carrier In Black Sea Image

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 2 are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

Read also: Russian authorities plan to raise ships sunk in Kerch Strait in early summer

As reported , the Russian authorities are planning to raise the ships sunk in the Kerch Strait in early summer.

MENAFN05012025000193011044ID1109055634


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

