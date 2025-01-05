One Enemy Missile Carrier In Black Sea
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea that carries Kalibr cruise missiles, but no missiles.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, of which 2 are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.
Read also:
Russian authorities plan to raise ships
sunk in Kerch Strait in early summer
As reported , the Russian authorities are planning to raise the ships sunk in the Kerch Strait in early summer.
