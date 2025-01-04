Potato Shortage In Panama: MIDA Approves Import From Canada

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The of Agricultural Development (MIDA), in a meeting of the Agri-Food Chain of Potato and Onion held recently, approved the introduction into the country of four containers of potatoes from Canada, given the shortage situation that some Panamanian businesses are experiencing.

The request was submitted by the Association of Merchants and Distributors of Foodstuffs and Similar Goods of Panama (ACOVIPA).

Pereira, president of the Agrifood Chain, explained that the meeting was called to review the current regulations for importing potatoes and onions, essential products in the Panamanian diet. In addition, the situation of the potato containers was discussed, which were in the Customs Directorate awaiting approval for their release.

The Minister of Agricultural Development, Roberto Linares, urged participants to make decisions that would benefit both consumers and producers. Linares also proposed carrying out an inventory in the coming days to determine the current availability of these products in the country, especially after the heavy rains recorded between October and December 2024, which affected local production.

Regarding the potato shortage, the immediate release of potato containers was recommended, as well as the approval of an import of 20 thousand quintals for the months of February and March 2025.

Lorenzo Jiménez, president of the Tierras Altas Community Association, expressed his understanding of the shortage and supported the decision to release the containers to guarantee supply to consumers, assuring that the productive sector will not be harmed by the measure.

The meeting was also attended by authorities from the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA), the Panamanian Food Authority (APA), and other associations of potato and onion producers, as well as representatives from ADIPA, ANDIA, Customs and Plant Health.