Sudanese Army Chief Welcomes Turkish Peace Mediation Proposal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Transitional Council of Sudan and Commander of the Sudanese Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan welcomed Saturday Turkiye's initiative to mediate between two Sudanese warring parties to end the 20 months-long war.

In a press statement, Sudanese Foreign Ali Yusuf said Al-Burhan's received today Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Envoy Burhanettin Duran who presented to him the Turkish proposal for peace mediation.

Al-Burhan informed Duran that he backs the Turkish proposal and asked him to convey his thanks to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the minister disclosed.

Yusuf added that the meeting also touched upon means to enhance Sudanese-Turkish relations in various fields.

For his part, the Turkish President's envoy Duran said he is delighted to visit Sudan and hold meetings with the ministers of foreign affairs, finance and economic planning.

He emphasized the importance of these meetings in strengthening bilateral relations.

Duran pointed out that Turkiye supports all regional and international initiatives and efforts tp address the Sudanese crisis.

He affirmed his country's commitment to Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Achieving peace requires concerted efforts to bring together regional actors and overcome difficulties, he argued. (end)

