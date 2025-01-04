US Said To Be Planning $8B Arms Deal With Israel
The United States State Department sent an informal notification
to congress about plans to conclude an $8 billion arms deal with
Israel that will include fighter jet munitions, attack helicopters,
and artillery shells, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with
the matter, Azernews reports.
It was said the deal would aim to boost "Israel's long-term
security by resupplying Stocks of critical munitions and air
defense capabilities." It would also involve shipments of
AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for fighter jets which can be
used against drones. In addition, the supply of JDAM bombs which
are used to convert unguided bombs into precision munitions.
The deal would require both House and Senate confirmation to
enter into force. Some of the munitions would take up to one or
more years to deliver, according to sources.
