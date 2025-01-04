US Said To Be Planning $8B Arms Deal With Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States State Department sent an informal notification to about plans to conclude an $8 billion arms deal with Israel that will include fighter jet munitions, attack helicopters, and artillery shells, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, Azernews reports.

It was said the deal would aim to boost "Israel's long-term security by resupplying of critical munitions and air defense capabilities." It would also involve shipments of AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for fighter jets which can be used against drones. In addition, the supply of JDAM bombs which are used to convert unguided bombs into precision munitions.

The deal would require both House and Senate confirmation to enter into force. Some of the munitions would take up to one or more years to deliver, according to sources.