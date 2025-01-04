عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Said To Be Planning $8B Arms Deal With Israel

US Said To Be Planning $8B Arms Deal With Israel


1/4/2025 3:10:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States State Department sent an informal notification to congress about plans to conclude an $8 billion arms deal with Israel that will include fighter jet munitions, attack helicopters, and artillery shells, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, Azernews reports.

It was said the deal would aim to boost "Israel's long-term security by resupplying Stocks of critical munitions and air defense capabilities." It would also involve shipments of AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for fighter jets which can be used against drones. In addition, the supply of JDAM bombs which are used to convert unguided bombs into precision munitions.

The deal would require both House and Senate confirmation to enter into force. Some of the munitions would take up to one or more years to deliver, according to sources.

MENAFN04012025000195011045ID1109055003


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search