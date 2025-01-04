Expressive, Joyful Closing Ceremony Of Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Fahad Shafaqa

KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The organizing committee of the Arabian Gulf Cup, Khaleeji Zain 26, held on Saturday an expressive and delightful closing festival at Jaber Al-Ahmad International before the start of the final game between Bahrain and Oman, in the presence of large number of fans.

The ceremony included a model of the cup, which was positioned in the middle of the stadium, and some young people were holding the flags of Bahrain and Oman's teams, amid fireworks and big interaction of fans. (end)

fsa







MENAFN04012025000071011013ID1109054976