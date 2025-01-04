عربي


Kuwait Fire Fighters Extinguish Church Fire


1/4/2025 3:05:17 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) declared on Saturday that four squads of the force doused a fire at a church in Al-Gibla, the capital's center.
The firefighters had scrambled to the scene immediately after receiving the notification about the blazes at the church.
They controlled the fire and no injuries were reported. (end)
