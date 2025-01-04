Lulu Hypermarket's 'Shop & Donate' Campaign Donates QR125,000 To Qatar Cancer Society

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu Qatar Hypermarket has announced the resounding success of its fifth annual 'Shop and Donate' campaign, underscoring its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

This year's campaign, centred on breast cancer awareness, channelled a portion of the sales from selected products to Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), culminating in a QR125,000 donation.

LuLu Qatar Hypermarket's steadfast dedication to societal well-being is evident in its consistent support for QCS. The initiative aligns with the company's mission to raise awareness about cancer, promote preventive measures, foster a culture of early detection, and support those affected by the disease.

The ceremonial cheque was presented by LuLu Hypermarket regional director Shaijan M O to QCS general manager Mona Ashkanani during a ceremony held in Doha. Ashkanani expressed her heartfelt gratitude to LuLu Qatar Hypermarket for its unwavering support, emphasising the vital role that institutions like LuLu play in combating cancer.

In addition to financial contributions, LuLu Hypermarket's commitment extends to periodic initiatives, such as awareness campaigns on healthy eating and disease prevention. Notably, the company has pioneered healthy cooking shows, a first-of-its-kind initiative within the retail industry, to educate customers about the importance of nutrition in preventing diseases like cancer.

Shaijan M O said,“The launch of this campaign highlights LuLu's unwavering dedication to social responsibility programmes, with a special emphasis on cancer awareness and prevention, which are among our core priorities. LuLu Qatar Hypermarket remains committed to enhancing its initiatives, promoting community well-being, and encouraging a healthier and more informed society.”

Ashkanani expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to LuLu Hypermarket Qatar for supporting the charity through the 'Shop and Donate' campaign, emphasising that the initiative is not only a first of its kind but rather an extension of the fruitful cooperation between the QCS and the group in various areas, including awareness and supporting the treatment of cancer patients.

She noted that such initiatives reflect LuLu's responsible commitment to the Qatari community and contribute to raising awareness about cancer and promoting the culture of early detection.

Ashkanani highlighted that QCS, through its community partnerships, strives to achieve its vision and underscores the importance of continuous collaboration with all state institutions to achieve goals that serve the community's best interests and support those living with the disease.

She also called on all institutions in the country to join QCS's efforts in raising awareness about cancer, working to change the stereotypes associated with it, and contributing to supporting the treatment of patients who are unable to afford the cost of treatment.

“The time has come to shine a greater light on the disease and convey more positive messages that support prevention and early detection,” she stressed.

LuLu Qatar Hypermarket's 'Shop and Donate' campaign serves as a shining example of the positive impact that corporate entities can have on the community. Through strategic partnerships and a deep-rooted sense of responsibility, LuLu continues to champion causes that uplift and support society.

