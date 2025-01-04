DIU Hackers Attacked Russian Regiontransservice On Budanov's Birthday - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the birthday of the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine launched a cyberattack on the Russian RegionTransService LLC and disabled all servers.

This was reported to Ukrinform by an intelligence source.

“The specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out another cyber attack on the infrastructure services of the aggressor state. This time, RegionTransService LLC, a leading freight car service company that, among other things, supports the activities of the Russian army, was targeted,” the source said.

According to sources in the DIU, on January 4, the cyber attack destroyed all the company's servers, disabled workstations and erased backups. In total, 78 servers and 211 workstations were affected.

As reported, RegionTransService LLC provides a full range of services at all stages of the railcar's life cycle: from acceptance of new railcars at the manufacturing plant with their registration with the Russian railways, compliance with all maintenance regulations, and railcar disposal.“RegionTransService is one of the key companies that supports the operations of Russian Railways, and thus the transportation of military cargo for military operations against Ukraine.