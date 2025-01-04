Mohamed Salah confirms last season at Liverpool

(MENAFN) Mohamed Salah confirmed on Friday that the current season will be his final one at Liverpool.



In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Salah was asked if he believed this was his last season with the Reds. He responded, "So far? Yes. It's the last six months. There is no progress there, we're far from any progress, so we just need to wait and see."



Salah expressed his desire to win another title with the club before his departure. "I want to win the Premier League with Liverpool. It’s my last year at the club, so I want to do something special for the city," he said.



Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Salah has been instrumental in ending the club's 30-year wait for a Premier League title in 2020 and lifting the UEFA Champions League in 2019. The 32-year-old Egyptian also helped Liverpool secure the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 2020. His current contract is set to expire in June 2025.

