BYD outpaces Tesla in Q4 EV deliveries

Chinese automaker BYD surpassed its US competitor Tesla by delivering nearly 600,000 battery-electric (EVs) between October and December.



Based on the production and sales reports for 2024, Tesla delivered 495,570 EVs in the fourth quarter, while BYD achieved 595,413 units.



For the entire year, BYD delivered 1.76 million EVs, slightly trailing Tesla, which delivered 1.79 million.



While Tesla’s EV sales grew by 5 percent in Q4, BYD saw a more significant increase of 13.1 percent in its EV sales during the same period.



In total, including other vehicle types such as plug-in hybrids and buses, BYD delivered 4.27 million units in 2024.

