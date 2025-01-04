Direct Land Allotment Scheme Approved For Rising Rajasthan Investors

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 4 (IANS) Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Corporation Ltd. (RIICO) on Saturday approved the Direct Land Allotment Scheme to facilitate expedited affordable land allotment to the investors, officials said.

Through this scheme, the investors who signed investment proposals with the Rajasthan during the recently concluded 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 will get industrial land parcels allotted for their respective projects at an expedited pace as per their eligibility.

RIICO has also developed an portal for the easy allotment of plots, on which investors will be able to apply online through their Single Sign-on (SSO) ID.

The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit-2024, organised in Jaipur from December 9-11 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9, 2024.

Investors, industry captains, diplomats and global corporates participated in the global summit that facilitated the signing of record investment MoUs.

To convert the signed investment proposals into running projects, attract investment and provide incentives to the investors, the Rajasthan government has formulated a policy framework and launched 10 new policies, including the Rajasthan MSME Policy-2024, Rajasthan Export Promotion Policy-2024 and Rajasthan One District One Product Policy-2024, among others.

Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce; and RIICO Chairman, said, "For a very long time, investors have demanded that the government should initiate direct land allotment along with e-auction to facilitate the land allotment at a reasonable price and an expedited pace. Based on the guidelines of the hief Minister on this matter, RIICO has prepared a direct allotment scheme that will not only provide land to industries at an affordable price but also ensure its allotment on a priority basis to the industrial projects with high potential. This scheme will also expedite the setting up of the industrial projects in the state."

Inderjeet Singh, RIICO Managing Director, said, "The allotment of land will be done with complete transparency and based on merit, for which applications will be sought through an online portal. Guidelines related to the scheme have been prepared. Along with this, the unit offices of RIICO have also been made aware of the direct allotment scheme and guidelines so that the allotment of land in industrial areas can be settled within a fixed time frame."

Eligible investors who have signed the MoU will be able to apply online for a maximum of three plots of different areas (in order of preference) at the prescribed reserve rate of the plot in the identified industrial areas of RIICO.

The online registration can be done through their respective project report and EMD.

An investor will have the option to apply for a maximum of three plots either in the same industrial area or in different industrial areas in order of preference as per their interest.

All the applications will be evaluated on factors such as proposed capital investment, estimated employment generation, production time limit, prior experience of running the business units, export-oriented outlook of the proposed unit, turnover and the requirement of land for future expansion of the existing unit, among others as mentioned in their submitted project report.

Subsequently, after the evaluation, the applicant securing maximum marks will be allotted one land plot as indicated on top of their respective preference order.

The investor will only be allotted one plot through the process.

In case of two investors securing identical maximum marks, the land parcel will be allotted to the investor/project proposing maximum investment.

If first preference applications are not received on any land parcel, then the second and third preference applications will be considered respectively for the allotment.

As a special measure towards MSMEs, 50 per cent of the saleable industrial land (including reserved plots) in RIICO-established new industrial areas will be allotted to the MSMEs that signed MoUs during the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 through online e-lottery at the prevailing industrial area land rate located in identified subdivision or rural areas.

The application submitted by MSMEs for land allotment will also be evaluated on the basis of the submitted project report.