Iran Ready For Constructive Nuclear Talks, Says Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed his
country's commitment to resuming negotiations aimed at reaching a
nuclear deal. In an interview with China's CCTV news network,
Araghchi emphasized that Iran is prepared to engage in
"constructive negotiations" regarding its nuclear program,
Azernews reports.
"For more than 2 years, we negotiated with the 5+1 countries in
good faith and finally we managed to reach an agreement that the
whole world accepted and admired as an achievement of diplomacy,"
Araghchi said, referencing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA). He added that Iran honored the terms of the deal, but it
was the United States' withdrawal that disrupted the process and
led to the current impasse.
"We are still ready to enter into constructive negotiations
without delay regarding our nuclear program," he continued,
stressing that the goal remains to reach a comprehensive
agreement.
Araghchi further explained that Iran's position on the
negotiations is unchanged, with a formula based on
confidence-building measures regarding Iran's nuclear program in
exchange for sanctions relief.
Negotiations have already taken place with European countries,
with a second round of talks scheduled to occur within the next two
weeks. The foreign minister also noted that the approach towards
the United States would depend on the policies of the new American
government.
He highlighted that China and Russia, both significant players
in past negotiations, should continue to play a constructive role
moving forward, which remains Iran's preference.
MENAFN04012025000195011045ID1109054411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.