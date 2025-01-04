Iran Ready For Constructive Nuclear Talks, Says Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed his country's commitment to resuming negotiations aimed at reaching a nuclear deal. In an interview with China's CCTV news network, Araghchi emphasized that Iran is prepared to engage in "constructive negotiations" regarding its nuclear program, Azernews reports.

"For more than 2 years, we negotiated with the 5+1 countries in good faith and finally we managed to reach an agreement that the whole world accepted and admired as an achievement of diplomacy," Araghchi said, referencing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). He added that Iran honored the terms of the deal, but it was the United States' withdrawal that disrupted the process and led to the current impasse.

"We are still ready to enter into constructive negotiations without delay regarding our nuclear program," he continued, stressing that the goal remains to reach a comprehensive agreement.

Araghchi further explained that Iran's position on the negotiations is unchanged, with a formula based on confidence-building measures regarding Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Negotiations have already taken place with European countries, with a second round of talks scheduled to occur within the next two weeks. The foreign minister also noted that the approach towards the United States would depend on the policies of the new American government.

He highlighted that China and Russia, both significant players in past negotiations, should continue to play a constructive role moving forward, which remains Iran's preference.