MPU Open Day 2025 Showcases Excellence In Teaching And Research With Enthusiastic Response

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, January 4 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) held its 2025 Open Day today (January 4), themed“Science and Innovation at MPU, Empowering You to Achieve Excellence”. The event featured a variety of activities including degree programme presentations, thematic exhibitions, workshops, experiential activities, sharing sessions, admission counselling, campus tours, and an and offline interview programme, MPU Chit-Chat. These activities showcased MPU's unique educational approach, programme offerings, teaching and research achievements, social services, and international collaborations. The Open Day attracted nearly 3,000 participants, including fresh high school graduates, professionals, parents, and students from both local and international communities, reflecting a highly positive response.

The opening ceremony of the MPU Open Day 2025 took place at 2:30 PM on January 4 at MPU's auditorium. The ceremony was attended by Cen Jiayi, Director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs at the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Carlos Roberto Xavier, Head of the Tertiary Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; MPU Rector Marcus Im; and principals and representatives from over 30 secondary schools in Macao, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

In his speech, Rector Marcus Im highlighted that MPU is a comprehensive public university that has achieved significant growth over the past 25 years since Macao's handover, supported by the Motherland and the Macao SAR Government. Focusing on Macao's socio-economic development, MPU offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programmes through a cross-disciplinary and comprehensive excellence-driven model. The university cultivates a diverse pool of outstanding talents for both Macao and the country.

MPU pursues excellence in education, with high-quality teaching and research recognized both internationally and nationally. The university has received the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award and is the first and only higher education institution in Macao to be awarded the quadrennial the National Teaching Achievement Award twice consecutively. MPU has also been awarded the APQN Quality Awards four times. Additionally, MPU has been shortlisted for the top eight in both the Excellence and Innovation in the Arts and Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Leadership categories of the Times Higher Education Awards Asia for two consecutive years. In the 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, MPU placed in the 301-400 range globally, ranking 72nd worldwide and 23rd in Asia for the UN Sustainable Development Goal“Decent Work and Economic Growth”. Moreover, MPU secured a position in the 451-460 range in the QS“2025 Asia University Rankings”. These accolades underscore MPU's commitment to excellence and high-quality development in teaching and research. The university is dedicated to interdisciplinary research and innovation, contributing intellectual resources to Macao's balanced and diversified socio-economic development, and supporting the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Secondary school students attending the Open Day expressed that they had already enrolled in MPU's degree programmes. The Open Day allowed them to gain a deeper understanding of MPU's multicultural campus and student life by attending course presentations, learning about MPU's curriculum, teaching and research achievements, and student exchange programmes. They also participated in experiential activities to learn about professional trends and career planning in the“Artificial Intelligence+” era.

Principals and representatives from the following secondary schools participated in the opening ceremony: Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional, Lou Hau High School, Our Lady of Fatima Girls' School, Escola Tong Sin Tong, Sacred Heart Canossian College, Pui Ching Middle School, Pui Va Middle School, Pooi To Middle School, Lingnan Middle School, Saint John de Brito School, Kwong Tai Middle School, Instituto Salesiano, Kao Yip Middle School, Escola Sun Wah, Tong Nam School, Fong Chong School of Taipa, Escola Estrela do Mar, Escola Seong Fan da Associação Commercial de Macau, the International School of Macao, Escola dos Moradores de Macau, Macau Kung Luen Vocational & Technical Middle School, Macau Baptist College, Hou Kong Middle School, Premier School Affiliated to Hou Kong Middle School, Yuet Wah College, Colégio Diocesano de São José Branch 3rd and Branch 5th, School of the Nations, Escolar Choi Nong Chi Tai, Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying, Keang Peng School, Escola Dom Luis VersigLia, and others.

Macao Polytechnic University offers a wide range of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programmes that are highly sought after by both local and international students. The programmes cover fields such as innovation and technology, health sciences and sports, language translation, arts and creative industries, humanities and social sciences, as well as business, commerce, and finance. For inquiries, please contact MPU's Registry at 853-8599-6111/6149. For information on admissions and scholarships, please visit mpu/local or follow MPU's WeChat official account: mpuadmission.

