Gabriel Bontempo emerged as the hero for Santo , scoring the decisive goal. His strike proved enough to secure victory in a match where Santos created several chances but struggled with conversion. The win places Santos second in Group 7, level on points with Ferroviária but behind on tiebreakers.



Tirol-CE, despite a valiant effort, failed to find the net and sits third in the group standings. The match highlighted the competitive nature of the Copinha tournament, where young talents showcase their skills.



Santos dominated possession and created more opportunities throughout the game. A notable moment came in the 20th minute when Fernando Nava's powerful shot from outside the box rattled the crossbar, nearly giving Santos an early lead.





Santos Secures Narrow Victory in Copinha Opener

The breakthrough arrived in the 34th minute through a well-executed counter-attack. Vinícius Lira's low cross from the left found Rodrigo Cezar in the box. Cezar's composure allowed him to set up Bontempo, who slotted home with precision.



Santos' next fixture is scheduled for Monday at 19:30 (Brasília time) against Jacioba at the same venue. Tirol-CE will face Ferroviária earlier that day at 17:15. Both matches are crucial for the teams' progression in the tournament.



This victory sets a positive tone for Santos in the Copinha, a competition known for nurturing future soccer stars. However, their wasteful finishing suggests room for improvement as they progress through the tournament.

