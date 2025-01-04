Qatar Airways To Resume Flights To Syria

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha: Qatar Airways, the national carrier of Qatar, has announced the resumption of three weekly flights to Damascus, Syria, starting January 7, 2025.

This marks the first time in nearly 13 years that the Doha-based airline will serve the Syrian capital. Qatar Airways is also the first among the ME3 carriers to resume flights to Damascus following the end of Bashar Al Assad's 50-year family rule.

In a statement, the airline described this move as a significant step in reconnecting the region, offering seamless access to its global of over 170 destinations.

It added, "The decision to restart operations in Syria reflects the airline's commitment to fostering regional connectivity and supporting passenger demand. Qatar Airways is working closely with relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary safety, security, and operational standards are met ahead of the relaunch."

A thrice-weekly service will launch on Tuesday, January 7, following which the carrier's reservation systems show the route operating on Monday, Friday and Saturday.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said, "We are pleased to resume flights to Damascus, a great historical and cultural destination. This announcement underscores our dedication to fostering connectivity and facilitating travel for our passengers."

Few international airlines have operated services to/from Damascus International Airport recently. Iranian and Iraqi carriers serve a handful of routes, while Syrian Air operates flights to destinations including Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai. Cham Wings Airlines, a private Syrian carrier, also serves Abu Dhabi and other routes in the region.

The first flight since the ouster of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad took off on Wednesday from Damascus airport to Aleppo in the country's north, AFP reported a fortnight ago.

