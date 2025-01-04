2 Kashmir Footballers In Under-20 India Probables List
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Two former trainees of J&K Sports Council football Academy, Tajamul Islam from Sopore and Abdul Salha Shergojri from Anantnag, have been selected in the list of 58 probables for the Indian U-20 national team coaching camp. This camp will prepare the team for the upcoming U-20 SAFF Championship, scheduled to be held in India in May 2025.
Tajamul, a goalkeeper known for his agility and precision, is currently part of FC Goa's reserve team, one of the most reputed football clubs in the country. Abdul Salha, a dynamic midfielder with excellent playmaking skills, represents Real Kashmir FC.
Both players have already showcased their talent at the international level, having previously represented the Indian U-17 team.
“Their selection reflects their dedication and the quality training they received under expert coaches at the J&K Sports Council Football Academy. These achievements mark a significant milestone not only for the players but also for the footballing ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, inspiring many young athletes across the region,” the JKSC said in a statement.
