2 Kashmir Footballers In Under-20 India Probables List

Tajamul, a goalkeeper known for his agility and precision, is currently part of FC Goa's reserve team, one of the most reputed football clubs in the country. Abdul Salha, a dynamic midfielder with excellent playmaking skills, represents Real Kashmir FC.

Both players have already showcased their talent at the international level, having previously represented the Indian U-17 team.

“Their selection reflects their dedication and the quality training they received under expert coaches at the J&K Sports Council Football Academy. These achievements mark a significant milestone not only for the players but also for the footballing ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, inspiring many young athletes across the region,” the JKSC said in a statement.

