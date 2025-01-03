Cfpie Welcomes AI Expert Aditi Khurana As Course Director And Launches New Generative AI In Drug Development Course

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHESTER SPRINGS, PA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Professional Innovation & Education (CfPIE) is thrilled to announce the addition of Aditi Khurana as its newest course director. A seasoned Program and Alliance Management Executive, Aditi brings a wealth of expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Strategic Planning, Program Management, and Drug Development to CfPIE.

Aditi holds a PMP certification, is a certified Global Regulatory Affairs professional (RAC), and possesses a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from UCLA and an MBA from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Her impressive background includes experience as a Clinical Laboratory Scientist specializing in Cytogenetics and Molecular Biology, where she spearheaded R&D and validation efforts for cutting-edge diagnostic panels. More recently, she has led cross-functional teams through the complexities of clinical development, regulatory milestones, product strategy, and business strategy.

A recognized thought leader in integrating AI into biotech and drug development, Aditi is a co-author of several publications and a frequent presenter at industry conferences, including RAPS, DIA, and BBPM. Her passion lies in educating professionals on the transformative potential of AI in drug development.

Introducing CfPIE's Newest Course: Generative AI in Drug Discovery & Development

Leveraging her extensive knowledge, Aditi has developed CfPIE's first course dedicated to AI in drug development: Generative AI in Drug Discovery & Development: Navigating the New Frontier.

This intensive 5-hour course provides a comprehensive framework for understanding the evolving technological landscape with a focus on AI and Generative AI. Participants will gain valuable insights into:

- Key AI concepts and terminology

- Evaluating the benefits and risks of AI applications

- The acceptability of AI in regulated healthcare environments

This course is ideal for scientists, specialists in toxicology, clinical pharmacology, biometrics, medical writing, regulatory affairs, and project, program, and alliance managers seeking to integrate AI workflows into their work.

About CfPIE

The Center for Professional Innovation & Education (CfPIE) is a leading provider of professional training and education for the life sciences industry. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills, CfPIE offers a wide range of courses and certification programs designed to meet the evolving needs of professionals in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. CfPIE is committed to empowering individuals and organizations with the expertise they need to excel in today's dynamic regulatory landscape.

