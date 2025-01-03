Unprotected And Undocumented, Mexico’S Informal Workers Rise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a stark revelation of challenges, informal employment surged to 54.6% of the working population in November, the highest level in a year.



This increase paints a complex picture of the country's economic landscape, where over half of workers operate without formal protections or benefits.



The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI ) reported the creation of 134,609 new jobs in November, all within the informal sector.



This push increased the informal rate by 0.5 percentage points from October. The growing trend has raised concerns among economists and policymakers.



Currently, 32.8 million Mexicans work in various informal capacities, from unregistered businesses to subsistence agriculture. These workers, deemed "labor vulnerable," lack social security and legal protections, exposing them to significant economic risks.







The gender disparity within informal employment adds another layer of complexity. Women outnumber men in these roles, yet typically earn less, exacerbating existing inequalities in the workforce.



While unemployment saw a marginal increase to 2.6%, the construction sector provided a silver lining, adding 206,000 new positions. However, both agricultural and service sectors experienced job losses, underscoring the uneven nature of Mexico's economic recovery.



This rise in informal employment presents significant challenges for Mexico's economy. It hampers productivity growth and reduces tax revenues.



Additionally, it leaves a significant portion of the workforce without adequate social protections. Addressing this issue requires targeted policies to incentivize formal job creation and improve access to social security benefits.

