Iran’s gasoline output rises by 10M liters in 3 months

(MENAFN) Between September and December, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has posted a notable surge in output. Technical upgrades through several refineries have increased day-to-day output by over 10 million liters, raising the local daily average to 107 million liters in December from 97.5 million liters in the initial five months of the year.



This rise was attained via heightened operations at different refineries, such as Esfahan (+1.8 million liters), Imam Khomeini Shazand (+3.3 million liters), Bandar Abbas (+0.8 million liters), Tabriz (+0.3 million liters), Tehran (+0.5 million liters), Persian Gulf Star (+3.2 million liters), Shiraz (+0.1 million liters), as well as Lavan (+0.1 million liters).



Iran’s minister of Oil, Mohsen Paknejad, said in a gathering with high-ranking oil officials on January 11 that the higher output levels have stopped substantial foreign currency outflows that would instead have been needed for importing gasoline and diesel. Paknejad declared that diesel output surged by 11 million liters per day during the same period as well, further strengthening the nation’s energy security.



Chief of NIORDC, Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar, outlined multiple major projects that added up to the improved production. These encompass the isomerization unit at Shiraz Refinery, the hydrocracker unit at Abadan Refinery, as well as process enhancements at various facilities.

