NIA Raids In Punjab, J&K In Pakistan-Backed Khalistani Arms, Drug Smuggling Case 'Incriminating Materials' Found

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, while probing a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives, conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and other states across India, reported ANI.

The national probing agency also informed that they found several electronic devices and other incriminating materials during the searches.

“Several electronic devices and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches, conducted on Thursday (April 24) at 18 locations in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka,” ANI quoted NIA statement as saying.

NIA arrests man:

In the meantime, the NIA on Friday arrested an absconding man allegedly involved in the 2022 case related to the recovery of explosives from Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan.

Identified as a resident of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, Firoz Khan is the 11th accused to be arrested in the case, PTI quoted NIA's official statement.

According to the details, Firoz is a proclaimed offender and was taken into custody after he was produced in NIA special court in Jaipur by officials from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The case relates to the seizure of explosives and components used in producing improvised explosive device (IED) by a naka party in Nimbaheda area of Chittorgarh.

Subsequently, NIA took over and registered the case in April 2022.

NIA found during investigations that Firoz had conspired with others in the crime and had attended meetings at the poultry farm of accused Imran Khan to hatch the conspiracy, according to the probe agency.

Khan had been evading arrest for the past three years and a standing arrest warrant was also issued against him by the NIA special court.

Firoz is among the 11 accused persons against whom NIA had filed a chargesheet in the case in September 2022.

With agency inputs.