India Working On '3 Big Plans' So That 'Not Even A Drop Of Water Goes To Pakistan': Minister

MENAFN - Live Mint): Days after suspending the Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, India is currently working on three plans to ensure that Pakistan does not“receive even a drop of water”, said Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil.

The Jal Shakti minister stated that New Delhi has devised three strategies-a long-term plan, a short-term plan, and a midterm plan-to ensure“that not even a drop of water” goes to Pakistan.

India is currently working on three plans to ensure that Pakistan does not 'receive even a drop of water'

India's 'roadmap' to ensure 'no drop of water' for Pakistan

Paatil further added that a“roadmap” was prepared in the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, and that very soon, delisting of rivers will be done to stop the water flow to Pakistan, and divert it.

| Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: 'Not even a drop of water to Pak', says minister

“A roadmap was prepared in the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Three options were discussed in the meeting. The government is working on short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures so that not even a drop of water goes to Pakistan. Soon, desilting of rivers will be done to stop the water and divert it,” CR Paatil told ANI.

India suspends Indus Waters Treaty

India's latest move to ensure that its neighbour Pakistan does not“receive a single drop of water” comes just after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty on Wednesday, April 23.

India said that sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty.

| Identify all Pakistanis in India, send them back: Amit Shah to CMs

"The Govt of India has hereby decided that the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect," reads a letter from Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti to Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary of Pakistan Ministry of Water Resources.

What is the Indus Waters Treaty?

Signed in 1960, the Indus Waters Treaty allocates the eastern rivers - Sutlej, Beas and Ravi - to India and the western rivers - Indus, Jhelum and Chenab - to Pakistan.

Pahalgam terror attacks

Horror gripped Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam after terrorists opened fire at tourists near the Baisaran meadow in the picturesque town of the Union Territory on Tuesday, April 22, in the afternoon.

| After Pahalgam terrorist attack, tourist in Kashmir says 'choti si baat hai'

Over the last few days, in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, India has downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and taken several measures, including the expulsion of its military attachés, closing the Attari and Octroi checkposts , and suspending visa services to Pakistani nationals, while revoking existing visas.