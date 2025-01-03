Three Enemy Missiles Downed Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region this evening, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed three Russian missiles.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, Ukrinform saw.

“Three missiles were shot down from the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region this evening,” he wrote.

The head of the region also clarified that, as per the latest updates, 20 households sustained damage, as did power lines and a main in Synelnykove.

Ukraine plans to produce 3,000, 30,000 long-range drones in 2025 - PM

“People suffered severe stress, so psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. They have provided assistance to nine residents,” Lysak wrote.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy attacked Synelnykove Friday night. A 70-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries of moderate severety.

Photo: Serhii Lysak / Telegram