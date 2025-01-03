Interior Minister Orders Release Of 399 Administrative Detainees
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya on Thursday instructed administrative governors to release 399 administrative detainees.
The release follows a comprehensive review of the detainees' cases, ensuring that their release would not compromise public safety, according to an Interior Ministry statement.
The ministry stressed that this action aims to facilitate the detainees' reintegration into society and enable them to resume their normal lives with their families, the Jordan News Agency, reported.
