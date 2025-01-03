Verizon Makes Slight Gains Ahead Of Fanfest

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is transforming stadiums and venues across all 30 markets into a nationwide FanFest unlike any other. Fans will enjoy free celebrations on Super Bowl LIX Sunday with food and beverages from locally-owned small businesses, meet and greets with local heroes, live local acts, interactive games and unique football fan experiences – and in select cities, experiencing Super Bowl LIX activities on the field. Verizon customers can bring a select number of guests to FanFest to share the afternoon of celebrations with family and friends.

Key highlights of the Verizon Super Bowl FanFest include:

Stadiums and iconic locations, in select cities: Take a selfie from the 50-yard line, spike a ball in the endzone, take a tour of the locker rooms, enjoy tailgate games and participate in football-themed activities on the field. Fans will have once-in-a-lifetime field and stadium access, including at MetLife, SoFi, Nissan Stadium, Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, and more.

Local Hall-of-Famers and player meet & greets: Fans will be hosted by a lineup of NFL legends and players in their hometowns, getting up close and personal with the likes of Tiki Barber, Emmanuel Sanders, Patrick Willis, Derrick Brooks, Jason Witten, Marshall Faulk, Jamaal Charles, Jason Taylor, and many more.

VZ shares tacked on 4.5 cents to $40.28.









MENAFN03012025000212011056ID1109052610