China Stocks Slump As Bond Yields Plummet

(MENAFN- Baystreet) China extended declines on Friday in a bumpy start to the new year, despite gains in the broader Asia-Pacific region, as investors assessed Beijing's policy signals.

Markets in Japan were shuttered for holiday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gained 136.95 points, or 0.7%, to 19,760.27.

Investors in Asia will continue to assess the uncertainty in South Korea as the country's watchdog failed to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after an hours-long standoff at the presidential residence, according to Yonhap News. Yoon's short-lived martial law attempt on Dec. 3 has led to a political turmoil in the country.

SK Hynix saw its shares surge 6.25%, as the chipmaker said it would unveil plans to position itself as a“full stack AI memory provider” at Consumer Electronics Show 2025 next week.

CHINA

The CSI 300 fell 45.24 points, or 1.2%, to 3,775.16.

China's bond yields hit record lows with the 10-year yield dropping 1.5 basis point to 1.598%, and 30-year government bond yield down 2.9 basis points at 1.819%, according to LSEG data.

The People's Bank of China is reportedly planning to cut interest rates“at an appropriate time” this year, the Financial Times reported citing comments from the central bank. The country's 7-day reverse repo rate is currently set at 1.5%.

In the year ahead, China will expand issuance of ultra-long bonds and ramp up efforts to boost consumption, senior officials from China's National Development and Reform Commission told reporters Friday.

The officials reiterated plans to subsidize purchases of smartphones, smart watches and tablets, while increasing vocational training, pensions and support for gig economy workers.

Separately, China's commerce ministry proposed to impose export restrictions on certain technology used to make battery components and for processing critical minerals like lithium and gallium, according to a notice issued on Thursday.

In other markets,

In Singapore, the Straits Times index inched ahead 1.02 points to 3,801.83

In Korea, the Kospi index recovered 42.98 points, or 1.8%, to 2,441.92.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index restocked 76.24 points, or 0.7%, to 22,908.30.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 ditched 42.91 points, or 0.3%, to 13,067.82.

In Australia, the ASX 200 picked up 49.25 points, or 0.6%, to 8,250.49.









