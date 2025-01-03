Artronic Design Unveils Komutr, World's First Magsafe Earbuds At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Komutr represents a new era in wearable tech," said Fabien Gaussorgues, CEO of Artronic Designs. "We've reimagined the earbud experience, offering users a device that's not only technically superior but also perfectly complements their lifestyle. This milestone underscores our commitment to creating transformative technology."

MagSafe Meets Superior Audio

The standout feature of Komutr is its integration of MagSafe technology, which allows the earbuds to attach to compatible devices, chargers, and accessories magnetically, ensuring users can keep their case, earbuds, and phone together effortlessly. With its super-thin case that magnetically stays attached to your phone, you'll never lose your earbuds again. This eliminates fumbling with charging cables or worrying about earbuds getting lost. Whether docking onto the back of an iPhone or snapping into a MagSafe charging case, Komutr's design is a game-changer in convenience.

Komutr features:



Crystal-Clear Sound: High-fidelity audio drivers deliver an immersive listening experience.

Slim, Compact Form: The thinnest MagSafe earbuds on the market, making them significantly slimmer than other options like AirPods. A 0.47" slim case and 0.17 oz featherweight per earbud.

Ergonomic Design: Lightweight, comfortable fit suitable for extended wear.

Extended Battery Life: Enjoy up to 10 hours of playback, with a total of 30 hours using the MagSafe charging case . Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with iOS and Android devices, with adjustable options for smartphones without Magsafe capabilities.

A Global Stage at CES 2025

Visitors to CES 2025 in Las Vegas can experience Komutr firsthand at the Artronic Designs at the Venetian Expo, Hall G - 62238 . Live demos will showcase its sleek design and unique features, highlighting how the product seamlessly transitions from work to gym and beyond.

Availability and Pricing

Komutr will be available for pre-order starting January 15, 2025, with a retail launch planned for May 2025. The earbuds are priced at $129 for pre-orders, with the MagSafe charging case included. Customers can secure their discounted pre-orders via , with delivery for March 2025.

For media inquiries, product demos, or interview requests, please contact:

Ronjini Joshua

PR Representative for Artronic Designs

[email protected]

+1 (949) 295-9779

About Artronic Designs

Founded with a mission to innovate everyday tech, Artronic Designs is a leader in creating transformative electronic devices. With a focus on blending cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, the company is committed to shaping the future of consumer electronics.

SOURCE Artronic