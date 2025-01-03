Carolinas AGC Announces 2025 Board Of Directors
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas
AGC (CAGC ) is pleased to announce the 2025 Board of Directors. The
CAGC Board is made up of the following members:
Chair: Ty Edmondson, T. A. Loving Company
Chair Elect:
Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors Inc.
Treasurer:
Marty Moser, Barnhill Contracting
Vice Chair:
Paul Edwards, Reeves
Immediate Past Chair:
Dean Wilson, Hood construction Company, Inc.
President & CEO:
Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC
Highway-Heavy Chair:
Brent E. Evans, Banks Construction Company
Building Division Chair:
Matt Chambers, Clancy & Theys Construction
Utility Division Chair:
Christopher Stike, Sanford Contractors
Specialty Division Chair:
Josh Byers, Wayne Brothers Companies
Supplier Division Chair:
Adam Dougherty, Arthur J. Gallagher
Director At-Large: Jim Roberts, Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont LLC
Director At-Large: Beth Muter, Muter Construction, LLC
Director At-Large: Drew Johnson, Branch Civil
Appointed Director – Specialty/Supplier: Gerald Carr, All-Pro Builders & Restorations, LLC
Appointed Director – Young Leader: Lindsay Smith, Palmetto Corp.
Carolinas AGC
(CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of
AGC of America and ARTBA . Visit us at ,
Facebook ,
YouTube , X , and
LinkedIn . Learn about CAGC membership here .
Media Contact:
Lori McGovern , 704/222-8246
SOURCE Carolinas AGC
