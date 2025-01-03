Carolinas AGC Announces 2025 Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas

AGC (CAGC ) is pleased to announce the 2025 Board of Directors. The

CAGC Board is made up of the following members:

Chair: Ty Edmondson, T. A. Loving Company

Chair Elect:

Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors Inc.

Treasurer:

Marty Moser, Barnhill Contracting

Vice Chair:

Paul Edwards, Reeves

Immediate Past Chair:

Dean Wilson, Hood Company, Inc.

President & CEO:

Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC

Highway-Heavy Chair:

Brent E. Evans, Banks Construction Company

Building Division Chair:

Matt Chambers, Clancy & Theys Construction

Utility Division Chair:

Christopher Stike, Sanford Contractors

Specialty Division Chair:

Josh Byers, Wayne Brothers Companies

Supplier Division Chair:

Adam Dougherty, Arthur J. Gallagher

Director At-Large: Jim Roberts, Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont LLC

Director At-Large: Beth Muter, Muter Construction, LLC

Director At-Large: Drew Johnson, Branch Civil

Appointed Director – Specialty/Supplier: Gerald Carr, All-Pro Builders & Restorations, LLC

Appointed Director – Young Leader: Lindsay Smith, Palmetto Corp.

Carolinas AGC

(CAGC) is a construction trade association made up of small and large commercial contractors and construction-related firms that perform building, utility, and/or highway work in the Carolinas. CAGC is a chapter of

AGC of America and ARTBA .

Facebook ,

YouTube , X , and

LinkedIn . Learn about CAGC membership here .

Media Contact:

Lori McGovern , 704/222-8246

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

