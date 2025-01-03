Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 5.6 Billion In 2023, Projected To Grow By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Companies like Pfizer, Amgen, AbbVie, Novartis, and others are advancing Opioid Use Disorder treatments, focusing on improving symptoms and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Opioid Use Disorder Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Opioid Use Disorder, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Opioid Use Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Opioid Use Disorder, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Opioid Use Disorder treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Opioid Use Disorder symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Opioid Use Disorder alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Opioid Use Disorder treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Opioid Use Disorder.

Some of the key insights of Opioid Use Disorder Market Report:

. The total prevalent population of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in the 7MM was around 4 million in 2023, with more than 50% of these cases found in the US.

. In 2023, the Opioid Use Disorder prevalent population in the US was estimated at over 2 million cases.

. OUD was more common in males compared to females across the 7MM.

. The majority of OUD cases were found in the age group of 18 to 25 years, followed by those aged 26 and older.

. The Opioid Use Disorder prevalent population in EU4 and the UK was approximately 1.4 million cases in 2023, with Germany having the highest number.

. The total market size for Opioid Use Disorder therapies in the 7MM was around USD 2 billion in 2023.

. On November 12, 2024, SOLVD Health received FDA PMA supplement approval for its INFINITI High Throughput System (HTS) to be used with AvertD®.

. Key therapies for OUD include Romiplostim, Omidubicel, Promacta, TRV734, Nalmefene (OPNTOO3), APH-1501, and others.

. Leading companies advancing the Opioid Use Disorder treatment market include Indivior PLC, Alkermes, Orexo AB, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., Viatris Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Camurus, and others.

Opioid Use Disorder Overview

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is a chronic medical condition characterized by the misuse of opioids, leading to significant health, social, and emotional consequences. Opioid use disorder symptoms can include cravings, inability to control opioid consumption, withdrawal symptoms, and a continued desire to use opioids despite negative consequences. What is opioid use disorder? It is a disorder that develops when individuals become physically and psychologically dependent on opioid substances, such as prescription painkillers, heroin, or synthetic opioids.

The condition affects millions worldwide and poses significant public health challenges. Effective opioid use disorder treatment often involves a combination of opioid use disorder medication, behavioral therapies, and support systems. Medications such as methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone are commonly used in opioid use disorder medication regimens to manage withdrawal symptoms, reduce cravings, and prevent relapse. Timely intervention and comprehensive care can significantly improve outcomes for individuals living with opioid use disorder.

Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Opioid Use Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Prevalent Cases, Gender-specific Cases

. Age-specific Cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

. Severity-specific Cases of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

Opioid Use Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section analyzes the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming opioid use disorder treatments over the study period. It evaluates the patient adoption of these therapies and examines the sales performance of each drug. This section provides a detailed view of the factors influencing the acceptance and market success of opioid use disorder medication.

Additionally, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the opioid use disorder drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It explores the key drivers behind their widespread use and offers a market share comparison among these therapies. This section identifies which treatments are gaining momentum and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report also explores the opioid use disorder treatment pipeline, offering insights into therapeutic candidates at various stages of development. It identifies the leading companies involved in developing targeted opioid use disorder medications. Furthermore, the report covers recent industry developments, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging opioid use disorder treatments.

Opioid Use Disorder Therapies and Key Companies

. BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics

. INDV-2000: Indivior

. GM0020/naltrexone implant: Go Medical Industries

Opioid Use Disorder Market Outlook

The opioid use disorder market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in treatment options and ongoing clinical developments. Key players such as Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Camurus, and others are actively evaluating their lead candidates at various stages of clinical development for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD). Among the available treatments, buprenorphine generated the highest market revenue in the 7MM, accounting for approximately 84% of the total opioid use disorder treatment market in 2023. The opioid use disorder treatment landscape is becoming increasingly competitive, with emerging therapies poised to further expand treatment options.

In terms of market share, the United States held the largest share of the opioid use disorder market in 2023, contributing to about 67% of the total 7MM market. Within the EU4 and the UK, France captured the highest market share for OUD treatment. The total opioid use disorder market size in the EU4 and the UK surpassed USD 500 million in 2023. As more treatments enter the market, the opioid use disorder market outlook remains positive, with continuous innovations expected to address the growing demand for effective therapies.

Opioid Use Disorder Market Drivers

. The recognition of the opioid crisis in the US has led to increased awareness and significant funding for research and development in opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment.

. While only a few active ingredients have proven effective in treating OUD, their innovative formulations have revolutionized the treatment landscape by improving patient adherence and reducing relapses.

Opioid Use Disorder Market Barriers

. The availability of low-cost generics poses a challenge to the market growth of newly developed OUD treatments.

. Reimbursement for Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) treatment is inconsistent across the US, with varying reimbursement policies in different states.

. MOUD treatments are most effective when individuals voluntarily seek treatment rather than being coerced or mandated to undergo therapy.

Scope of the Opioid Use Disorder Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Opioid Use Disorder Companies: Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, UCB Biopharma, Amgen, AbbVie, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin, and others.

. Key Opioid Use Disorder Therapies: Romiplostim, Omidubicel, Promacta, TRV734, Nalmefene (OPNTOO3), APH-1501, and others.

. Opioid Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Opioid Use Disorder currently marketed, and Opioid Use Disorder emerging therapies

. Opioid Use Disorder Market Dynamics: Opioid Use Disorder market drivers and Opioid Use Disorder market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Opioid Use Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Opioid Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Opioid Use Disorder Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Opioid Use Disorder

3. SWOT analysis of Opioid Use Disorder

4. Opioid Use Disorder Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Opioid Use Disorder Market Overview at a Glance

6. Opioid Use Disorder Disease Background and Overview

7. Opioid Use Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Opioid Use Disorder

9. Opioid Use Disorder Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Opioid Use Disorder Unmet Needs

11. Opioid Use Disorder Emerging Therapies

12. Opioid Use Disorder Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Opioid Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Opioid Use Disorder Market Drivers

16. Opioid Use Disorder Market Barriers

17. Opioid Use Disorder Appendix

18. Opioid Use Disorder Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

