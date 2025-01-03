Chetu Welcomes Five New Project Managers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a global leader in software solutions and support services, proudly announces it has promoted two Team Members to Project Managers (PMs) and hired three new PMs.



"Chetu always looks to recognize and reward excellence by our team members, which is why I am thrilled to announce the promotions of Mohit Sharma and Shourav Sharma, previously Team Leads, to PMs,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu.“We are equally excited to welcome Gaurav Saini, Utkarsh Saxena, and Rohit Raghuprakash as PMs to our team.



“As Chetu grows, we rely on highly qualified managers to lead our client projects to success,” Khatri added.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit



