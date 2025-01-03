Self-Help Groups Show Potential Of Women-Led Development In India: Jitendra Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The self-help groups (SHG) reflect the potential of women-led development in India, said Union of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Emphasising the importance of“women-led development” as a key priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance agenda, Singh said this while addressing a gathering of nearly 3,000 women from SHGs in Andhra Pradesh's Moragudi village.

“These groups are playing a transformative role in empowering rural women by promoting literacy, food processing, and the production of handloom and millet-based products,” said Singh.

Supported by central schemes such as the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME),“these SHGs represent a beacon of hope for economic self-reliance", said the Minister lauded their efforts.

He encouraged further skill development through programmes like SEEDAP, which aim to enhance employability and entrepreneurial opportunities in the region.

Singh's visit to Moragudi village is part of his three-day visit to YSR Kadapa under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP). His key priorities during the visit include women's empowerment, education, infrastructure, tourism, education and infrastructure development.

“The ADP has shown us that with focused governance and collaboration, we can uplift even the most underdeveloped regions and provide their residents with opportunities on par with the best-performing districts in the country. This is a testament to the vision of our Prime Minister, who believes in an inclusive and progressive India,” Singh said, reiterating the importance of the ADP in fostering equitable growth.

Through programmes like the ADP, the administration remains committed to empowering local communities, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering innovation, creating a roadmap for sustainable progress across India.

Singh also laid the foundation stone for a central kitchen at the Zilla Parishad High School in Moragudi. The facility aims to cater to the nutritional needs of school children, ensuring the effective delivery of midday meal programmes.