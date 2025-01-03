Nona Biosciences Announces Update On Its Collaborator Dualitybio's Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Collaboration With Beigene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), today announced

that BeiGene. Ltd. has exercised its exclusive option to acquire global development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) from DualityBio, a collaborator of Nona Biosciences.

This ADC was developed under the collaboration agreement established between Nona Biosciences and DualityBio in 2022. Under the terms of the agreement, Nona Biosciences granted DualityBio exclusive rights to certain monoclonal antibodies targeting specific tumors, enabling the development of first-in-class ADC candidates worldwide.

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovation and providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: .

