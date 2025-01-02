New Military Service Rules Come Into Effect In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting from January 1, new rules regarding mandatory military service have come into effect in Georgia.

Conscripts will now only be sent to military service, which will be referred to as "National Mandatory Military Service."

Military service will be carried out through random selection from the list of individuals aged 18-27 who are registered for military service, and the selection process will be completed by January 31.

The mandatory military service in Georgia will be paid, and it will include vacation and rest days. The conscripts will have the option to choose one of three service options for themselves.

It is reported that service in combat units will last 6 months, service in security and supply units will last 8 months, and service with a rank of junior commander or in specific specialties will last 11 months.

The call-up for military service will be carried out in stages throughout the year. Specifically, the call-up for service in combat units will start on April 15.

The call-up for service in security and supply units will take place in four stages: on March 15, June 1, August 15, and November 1.

The call-up for junior commanders and specific specialties will begin on October 15.

During their service, conscripts will retain their workplace, salary if they are employed in a state institution, and all privileges they had before the call-up. They will also be provided with free access to public transportation.

Additionally, as part of this project, all religious confessions' service members will undergo alternative service.

Students, if they wish, can choose a suitable option and attend an intensive course for one month once a year, or continuously, to receive a commission as an officer.