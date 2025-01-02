Umerov Announces Inspection Of Ukrainian Land Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Inspectorate of the of Defense will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Land Forces Command to implement reforms in the management and personnel policies.

This was announced by Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov on , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Umerov, Victory requires in-depth analysis of experience and an honest understanding of mistakes. This is especially relevant to the Ukrainian Land Forces, the largest and most strategically significant branch of the of Ukraine, responsible for mobilization, training, staffing, and the combat effectiveness of units.

"The state of affairs within the Land Forces directly impacts the situation at the front. Therefore, I fully support the need for the new Commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, to have a comprehensive understanding of current conditions," the Minister emphasized.

To this end, the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Land Forces Command, including review of the organizational structure and responsibilities, assessment of the effectiveness of management processes, and inspection for compliance with legislation.

Based on the inspection findings, reforms will be implemented in management and personnel policies within the Land Forces Command. This will include optimizing management processes and enhancing the combat readiness of units through new training approaches.

"This is a step toward a more effective and stronger army," Umerov assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.